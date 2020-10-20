Helen Gilmer Burrell
Died October 17, 2020
Mrs. Helen Gilmer Burrell, 86, of Royston, GA passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Burrell was born in Gainesville, GA on April 8, 1934, daughter of the late Charlie Gilmer and the late Naomi Jones Gilmer. She was a medical office assistant having worked at Hawthorne Orthopedic and was a member of the Royston Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell "Max" Dexter Burrell; and brothers, Hearl Gilmer and A.C. Gilmer.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Burrell of Royston, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Barry and Pamela Burrell of Jekyll Island, GA, Doug and Ellen Burrell of Winder, GA, Eric and Lisa Burrell of Royston, GA and Steve and Melisa Burrell of Grayson, GA; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Mrs. Burrell was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, in the Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Barlow officiating. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the Royston Baptist Church Endowment Fund at 767 Church Street Royston, GA 30662 or to the American Cancer Society
at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.