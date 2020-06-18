Helen Pruitt Honea

Died June 16, 2020

Helen Pruitt Honea, age 85, of Cumming, died Tuesday, June 16.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon until time of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

