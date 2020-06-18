Helen (Pruitt) Honea
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Pruitt Honea
Died June 16, 2020
Helen Pruitt Honea, age 85, of Cumming, died Tuesday, June 16.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon until time of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved