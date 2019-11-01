|
Helen Jocelyn Shockley, age 72 of Gainesville died Wednesday October 30, at Emory Decatur Hospital in Decatur following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday November 2, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Mark Russell will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday November 1, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Helen was born January 16, 1947 in Gainesville, to the late James Daniel Shockley and Oma Jane Savage Shockley. She was retired from Bell Minor Nursing Home, Milliken and Chicopee Mills and was a lifetime member of New Holland Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Shockley is survived by her sister, Barbara Dill of Oakwood, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Ellen Shockley of Commerce, sister, Sydney Wofford of Gainesville, sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Billy Erwin of Commerce, 4 nieces and 4 nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, has provided arrangements. Please send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 1, 2019