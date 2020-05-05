Helen Manus

Died May 1, 2020

Helen Manus, age 89, of Hoschton, passed away Friday, May 1. A celebration of life service is planned for Saturday, July 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Chicopee United Methodist Church. More details will follow for the celebration of life service depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Born on July 9, 1930, in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Hattie Latimer Gee. She was retired from Leece Neville. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Manus is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lee Manus, Sr. and son, Russell Lee Manus, Jr. Mrs. Manus is survived by her daughters, Diana M. Dyer, of Hoschton; Zelda Manus, of Athens and daughter-in-law, Barbara Manus, of Athens.

Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street, Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517, is in charge of arrangements.

