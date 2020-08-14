Helen Mardell Jordan Armour
Died August 13, 2020
Helen Mardell Jordan Armour, age 88, of Alto, Georgia, passed away on August 13.
Mrs. Armour was born on January 17, 1932, in Hall County, Georgia to the late Ernest C. and Ida Mae Dover Jordan. After marriage, she became a devoted Air Force wife and mother for many years. In later years, her greatest joy in life became her grandchildren and her great granddaughter. To all who knew her, Mrs. Armour was a humble person with a sweet personality.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bob Frasier Armour, Alto, GA; sisters, Mildred Deal, Gainesville, GA; Lillian Saunders, Hernando, MS. Mrs. Armour was a member of the Yonah Congregational Holiness Church, Alto, GA.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Armour, of Alpharetta, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Regina Armour, of Cornelia, GA; granddaughter and husband, Mandi and Jonathan Strommen, Cumming, GA; grandson, Brett Armour, Clermont, GA; great-granddaughter, Isla Strommen; sister, Doris Etris, Cleveland, GA; brother, Jacky Jordan, Brandenburg, KY.
Graveside services are 9 am on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Westview Cemetery in Lula, with Rev. John Umberhant officiating.
Those in attendance are reminded to adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines due to COVID 19.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.