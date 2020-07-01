Helen "Ivelene" Mullikin
Helen Mullikin
Died June 29, 2020
Helen "Ivelene" Mullikin, died Monday, June 29. The family will receive friends Monday, July 6 from 11:00 AM til the 12:00 PM Memorial Service in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
