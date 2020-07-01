Helen Mullikin
Died June 29, 2020
Helen "Ivelene" Mullikin, died Monday, June 29. The family will receive friends Monday, July 6 from 11:00 AM til the 12:00 PM Memorial Service in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 1, 2020.