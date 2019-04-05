Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ransom Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ransom Gillespie


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Ransom Gillespie Obituary
Mrs. Helen Ransom Gillespie age 88 of Gainesville passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday April 07, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Levi Nix, Reverend Johnny Knight and Cameron Conner will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Helen was born on July 10, 1930 in Gainesville, Ga to the late Jim Ransom and Ines Sullens Ransom. She grew up and lived in New Holland for many years. Helen was a caretaker all of her life and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her last wish was for her family to be "happy, happy, happy." She was retired from Peachtree Doors where she worked as an inspector and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Hoyt Gillespie, and daughter, Debbie Gillespie.
Mrs. Gillespie is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kay Grier (Terry) of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Gary Gillespie (Emily) of Gainesville, grand-daughter, Brandi Adams, grand-daughter, Jennifer Conner, grand-son, Shane Gillespie, great-grandchildren, Lauren "Tori" Gillespie, Felicity Grier- Adams, Cameron, Noah and Layla Conner, sister-in-law, Wynelle Ransom, a number of nieces and nephews including special nephew, Gene Ransom, sister, Becky Roberts of Jefferson, special friend, William Southers, loyal pet and protector, "Prince."
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now