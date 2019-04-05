Mrs. Helen Ransom Gillespie age 88 of Gainesville passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday April 07, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Levi Nix, Reverend Johnny Knight and Cameron Conner will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Helen was born on July 10, 1930 in Gainesville, Ga to the late Jim Ransom and Ines Sullens Ransom. She grew up and lived in New Holland for many years. Helen was a caretaker all of her life and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her last wish was for her family to be "happy, happy, happy." She was retired from Peachtree Doors where she worked as an inspector and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Hoyt Gillespie, and daughter, Debbie Gillespie.

Mrs. Gillespie is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kay Grier (Terry) of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Gary Gillespie (Emily) of Gainesville, grand-daughter, Brandi Adams, grand-daughter, Jennifer Conner, grand-son, Shane Gillespie, great-grandchildren, Lauren "Tori" Gillespie, Felicity Grier- Adams, Cameron, Noah and Layla Conner, sister-in-law, Wynelle Ransom, a number of nieces and nephews including special nephew, Gene Ransom, sister, Becky Roberts of Jefferson, special friend, William Southers, loyal pet and protector, "Prince."