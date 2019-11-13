Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Helen Lackey Wofford, age 83 of Gainesville, passed away Monday November 11, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Wofford was the daughter of the late Grady and Lillie Mae Coffee Lackey. She was a homemaker and a member of Dewberry Baptist Church #2. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, William Henry "W.H." Wofford, Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Janet Wofford, Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Rob Poitevent, Alpharetta; grandchildren, Reilly Poitevent, Riggs Poitevent, both of Alpharetta; Lilly Wofford, Gainesville; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bethina Lackey, Gainesville; sister-in-law, JoAnn O'Kelley, Gainesville; sister-in-law, Florine Lackey, Cumming; brother-in-law, John Harm, Flowery Branch. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday November 13, in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Dwayne Ryals and Rev. Robert Nix will officiate. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to Dewberry Baptist Church #2, 4558 Cleveland Hwy., Gainesville, in memory of Mrs. Wofford. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 13, 2019
