Helga Hosse Lonsky, 79, of Clayton, GA passed on June 3 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Paul Franz Rudolf Hosse and Prudencia Garcia Hosse.

Helga was an accomplished educator, teaching both in high school and at the American Red Cross. She was a scientist, performing research at NC State University and the University of Pittsburgh. She enjoyed playing bridge, laughing, knitting, reading, and was renowned amongst family and friends for her cooking. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Helga was preceded in death by one daughter, Frances H. Lonsky Martin and one brother, Edgar Garcia Hosse.

She is survived by her adoring husband, Werner F. W. Lonsky, with whom she was two months short of their 40th wedding anniversary. She is also survived by her children, Jackie Kimball and Paul and Cricket Garlich, and her five grandchildren, Colby and Emma Kimball and Penelope, Delaney, and Henry Garlich.

A graveside interment service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Tallulah Falls Cemetery on Rock Mountain Road in Tallulah Falls, GA with Rev. James Turpen officiating.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Helga's memory to the American Red Cross.

