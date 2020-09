Or Copy this URL to Share

Henrietta Wiley King

Died September 11, 2020

Henrietta Wiley King, age 90 of Alto, died Friday, September 11th. Graveside services were held at 2 pm, Sunday, September 13th at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 4-6 pm on Saturday and on Sunday from noon until 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.



