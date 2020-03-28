|
Henry C. Radford, age 90 of Flowery Branch, passed away Wednesday, March 25, surrounded by his family. Private Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Todd Smith will officiate. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Flowery Branch. Mr. Radford was born March 3, 1930 to the late Marcellus Foster & Allie Frith Radford in Augusta. A Veteran of the United States Navy, he served during the Korean War. Mr. Radford was a member of The First Baptist Church of Flowery Branch, where he served as a deacon, trustee, Sunday school teacher and clerk. A retired teacher with the Gwinnett County Board of Education, he was a graduate of Truett McConnell College and Samford University (Howard College) and completed Post Graduate Studies at the University of Georgia, Georgia State University and University of Illinois. Mr. Radford was a very active Christian Missionary doing works in Tanzania, Haiti, Ukraine, Jamaica, Panama, Mexico, World Changers and Nigeria Africa. Mr. Radford is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Radford of Flowery Branch; Children, Cynthia Radford (Bobby) Warner and Danny Carl (Susan) Radford; grandchildren, Danielle Frank, Tia Hansard, Tyler Dew, Schyler Radford, Jonathan Meakin, Jennifer Meakin and Jessica Meakin; great-grandchildren, Anderson Hansard, Kyleigh Dew, Bryson Hansard, Mason Dew, and Callan Hansard; and a number of nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William "Bill" Radford; and sisters, Virginia Holly, Wilma James, and Maytrel Blume. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, www.eagleranch.org Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 28, 2020