Henry Gordon Woodard, age 96, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on October 22, 2020. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday October 30, 2020 in the Little-Davenport Funeral Home Chapel of Gainesville. A private family graveside will be held at Georgia National Cemetery.
Henry loved his family immensely and is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary June; daughter Ellen Woodard Carey (Greg); son Robert Eldon Woodard (Linda); son Gordon Lee Woodard (Grace); and son David Keith Woodard (Patricia). Pa Woody was a gentle and loving man who was very fond of his fourteen grandchildren (Tyler, Agatha, Zachary, Ben, Daniel, Rebecca, Jim, Hannah, Max, David, Gregory, Sam, Marianne and Levi) and nine great-grandchildren (Juliet, Henry, June, Maggie Jane, Owen, Jimmy, Clarke and Connor).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon Ernest Woodard and Ollie Mae Woodard, nine siblings and their spouses, and grand-daughter Rebecca Carey.
Joining the U.S. Navy, Henry served as a radioman aboard the U.S.S. Burleigh in WWII. After his discharge, he attended the University of Georgia School of Veterinary Medicine. He graduated with his DVM in 1952, then operated private veterinary practices in Dickson, TN and Paris, TN. He eventually sold his practice to start a career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Meat Inspection Division, and moved his family to North Carolina, Memphis, TN, and finally to Stone Mountain, GA. He became the State Director of the Georgia Meat Inspection Program. In retirement, Henry and June moved to Habersham County, GA to start Doubletree Christmas Tree Farm. After 20 years, their second retirement was to Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville, GA. Henry was always active in the churches he attended and often served in leadership positions.
Henry grew up on a farm in Carroll County, TN and always had a passion for planting, growing and harvesting fruits and vegetables. He was a voracious reader of news, agriculture, science, investing and fiction. His interests included playing the harmonica and hammered dulcimer. He also wrote poetry.
In addition to his immediate family, Henry is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and many beloved neighbors and friends. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and loved him.
