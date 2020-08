Henry Thomas Hughes

Died July 31, 2020

Henry Thomas "Tommy" Hughes, age 80, of Mt. Airy, died Friday, July 31st. Graveside services are 11 am on Saturday, August 8th at Eastview Cemetery in Mt. Airy. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until the service hour on Saturday, August 8th at the cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store