Mr. Herbert Doyal "Herb" Holman, Jr., age 91 of Gainesville, passed away on Friday, November 8, at Ashton Senior Living following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 11, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Danny Jones will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Holman was born August 2, 1928 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Herbert D. Holman, Sr. and Thelma Vandiver Holman. He served in the U. S. Navy, serving in both WW II and the Korean Conflict. He received a letter of commendation for his service in the Korean War and is entitled to wear the Korean Service Medal with two battle stars. Herb loved his country and was very proud of the time in which he served his country. He was the retired owner/operator of Eggs, Inc., graduated from Oakwood High School and attended Truitt McConnell College. He was a member of the Elks Club, the Moose Club, VFW and the Shriners. Mr. Holman was a member of Northlake Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Dorothy "Dot" Shaw, his brothers, James H. Holman, George C. Holman and Charles Holman and his sisters-in-law, Bobbie Jean Hill and Marie Ann Smith. Mr. Holman is survived by his wife, Betty Smith Holman of Gainesville, his son & daughter-in-law, Michael "Mike" & Judy Holman of Knoxville, Tennessee, his daughter & son-in-law, Judy & Walter "Buddy" Standridge of Braselton, grandchildren, Brandon Wes (Regula) Standridge of Oakwood and Courtney (Nathan) Rentz of Oakwood, great-grandchildren, Paris Standridge of Loganville, Georgia and Zayne Rentz of Oakwood, brother-in-law, Joe Shaw of Fayetteville, Georgia, sisters-in-law, Janette Holman of Laurens, South Carolina and Sharon Bolin Holman of Clinton, South Carolina and a number of nieces, nephews and man friends. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 10, 2019