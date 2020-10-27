Herbert James Haberkam, a dedicated, loving husband and father, passed away September 2, 2020 at the age of 49. Herb was always known for having a wonderful sense of humor, an infectious laugh and a kind, compassionate spirit. He is deeply loved and will be missed tremendously.

After proudly serving in the Navy during Desert Storm, Herb moved with his family from Tracy, CA to Douglasville, GA. This was the start to a successful Industrial Refrigeration Technician career.

Family was Herb's greatest joy and happiness. His other passions included collecting old coins, fishing and sports of any kind. He especially enjoyed football and was an avid Oakland Raiders and Oregon Ducks fan.

Herb was preceded in death by parents, Herbert C. and Joan, brother Michael and sister Monica. He is survived by wife Cheryl (Wallstedt); four children Chelsey (Matthew), Joseph, Jacob (Lacie) and Savannah; 3 granddaughters; and sister Trina.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store