Herbert Murray Abee


1943 - 2020
Herbert Murray Abee Obituary
Mr. Herbert Murray Abee, age 76, of Dahlonega, passed away Friday, April 3, at Willow Wood Nursing Center.
Mr. Abee was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. He was born on September 25, 1943, to the late Fred and Emma Barrett Abee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Tony Abee; daughter Sonyona Abee McCrady; brothers Roy Abee, Charles Abee, F.M. Abee, Morris Abee, Chris Abee and George Abee; sisters Lola Daniel, Christine White, Dorris Abee, Bobbie Miller, and Bonelle Robinson.
Herbert worked in agriculture production for over 30 years and retired with American Proteins Inc. He was a loving husband and father and grandfather. Herbert was known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren. His way of making you smile and laugh will forever be cherished by his family. Herbert was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sandra Lathem Abee, Dahlonega; sons and daughters-in-law Shane and Tanya Abee, Dahlonega, and Kelvin and Michelle Roberts, Suches; brother and sister-in-law Eli and Rhonda Abee, Florida; grandchildren Justin and Jess McCrady, Jason McCrady, Jared McCrady, Reed Abee, Bryson Abee, Samantha Abee, Ryan Abee, and Emma Abee; step-grandchildren Brittany Routon, Michelle Routon, and Kaitlyn Garrett; step-great-grandson Austin Barker; daughter-in-law Brenda Abee, Conyers; brother-in-law Gene White, Cornelia; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A private graveside service will be held at Dahlonega Memorial Park.
Please share a memory of Mr. Abee or a condolence with the family at andersonunderwood.com. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 6, 2020
