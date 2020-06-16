Herlinda Aguirre
1979 - 2020
Herlinda Aguirre
Died June 14, 2020
Herlinda Aguirre, age 40 of Commerce, died Sunday, June 14. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Wednesday, June 17 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 pm Tuesday at Iglesia Bethel Church, Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.
