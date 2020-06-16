Herlinda Aguirre
Died June 14, 2020
Herlinda Aguirre, age 40 of Commerce, died Sunday, June 14. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Wednesday, June 17 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 pm Tuesday at Iglesia Bethel Church, Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Died June 14, 2020
Herlinda Aguirre, age 40 of Commerce, died Sunday, June 14. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Wednesday, June 17 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 pm Tuesday at Iglesia Bethel Church, Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.