Dr. Herman Andrew Woodward
Died August 29, 2020
Dr. Herman Andrew Woodward was born November 6, 1952 and died August 29, 2020 at the age of 67 from ALS.
Dr. Woodward is survived by his wife of 49 years, Annette Woodward, their son Christopher and his wife Elizabeth, and their children, Elliott and Aidan. Dr. Woodward graduated from Hardaway High School in Columbus, Georgia in 1970. In 1970 he was accepted in the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. He married Annette Whitehurst on December 12, 1971 at Saint Anne's Catholic Church in Columbus, Georgia.
Dr. Woodward graduated from Life Chiropractic College June 16, 1984. He joined a Chiropractic clinic in West Chester, Pennsylvania though, missing his family, later returned to his hometown of Columbus, Georgia and he opened Woodward Family Chiropractic. He relocated Woodward Family Chiropractic to Oakwood and Gainesville. After retiring from his practice he traveled across Georgia and substituted for various doctors. Herman also worked at Woodruff Arts Center from 1994 to 2017, a man of many trades. He was able to meet many of his musical heroes and watch them perform, all the while helping them look and sound their best.
He enjoyed the fine arts. While living in Columbus he and his son volunteered for the Spring Opera House, State Theater of Georgia. He worked many tasks such as building sets, stage hand and technical theater. In Gainesville he worked with The Georgia Mountain Players, Gainesville Parks and Recreation Agency, Arts Council of Georgia. He also performed in some plays.
Dr. Woodward was a Master Mason of Gainesville Lodge #219 F&AM in Gainesville, Georgia. He held many different offices including past Grand Master. He has been a mason for more than 25 years.
He loved working with disabled veterans. He was the commander for the DAVA Unit 17. He was Senior Vice Commander for the Disabled American Veterans for Georgia. He worked with homeless vets, aiding vets in getting their benefits, and was a volunteer at the clinic in Oakwood. For the past 3 years he represented the Disabled Veterans of Georgia in the veteran's parade in Atlanta, Georgia.
The family will hold a private service, with Celebrations of the life of Dr. Woodward to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please assist a disabled veteran.
Revelation 21:4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; …. neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.
