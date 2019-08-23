Home

Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
1941 - 2019
Heyward Young Obituary
Heyward Young of Athens, (1941 - 2019), and husband of 53 years to Brenda Eberhart Young, passed away on August 21.
Mr. Young retired from NCR, Inc. in 1999, obtained both his real estate and brokerage licenses in retirement, was employed by V. Low Properties as well as worked at Bear Creek Reservoir Fish Area. He is a graduate of North Hall County High, served in the Army and is a long time member of Central Baptist Church.
Mr. Young is the son of the late Eston and Rosa Clark Young of Gainesville, and is preceded in death by siblings Virgil Young, Loretta Ayers, Myrtice Hood, Hazel Little, Joel Young, Joan Seabolt, Leroy Young and Lunette Hood.
In addition to his wife, Brenda Eberhart Young, survivors include his son Brian Young, and daughter-in-law Patti Young of Cleveland; daughter Angela Young of Wakinsville; granddaughter Bethany Young Steward and grandson-in-law Andrew Steward of Indianapolis, Indiana; granddaughter Meredith Young of Watkinsville; and sibling Sylvia Burruss of Gainesville.
The family will receive friends and family at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson on Saturday, August 24, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held immediately following. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 23, 2019
