Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
1943 - 2019
Homer Ferrell Long Obituary
Homer Ferrell Long, age 76, of Cumming, died Friday, October 11. He was preceded in death by his mother & father, Ferrell Long & Miriam Henderson Long and brothers, Harold Long & Thomas "Red" Long. Mr. Long was a loving husband, father & grandfather and a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter & fisherman who always greeted you with a smile and brightened everyone's day with a little joke or a tall tale. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pauling Long, of Cumming, daughter & son-in-law, Becky & Ronnie Brown, of Winder, son; Mark Long, of Cumming, sister; Mildred Garrison, of Cumming, grandchildren; Benjamin Brown & Candice Brown-Fennell. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ruel Martin, Rev. Toby Hamby, Rev. Danny Ray Martin & Rev. Randall Woody officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 13, 2019
