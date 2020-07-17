Homer Graham Thomas
Died July 16, 2020
Mr. Homer Graham Thomas, age 76, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Mr. Thomas was born in Cleveland to the late Jody and Lula Mae Wood Thomas. In addition to parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Edith Hunt and Sara Dockery; infant sister, Mary Ruth Thomas, and an infant brother. Mr. Thomas served his country in the US Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He worked for Ames Textile and was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. Mr. Thomas was a wonderful husband, father, and Pawpaw. He loved hunting and fishing, to build things, and even built his own home.
Survivors include wife of 48 years, Gladies June Thomas, Cleveland; son, Mark Thomas; son and daughter-in-law, Graham and Jennifer Thomas; grandchildren, Brelynn Thomas, Mckenzie Thomas, and Ashlyn Thomas; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Joanne Thomas, Buddy and Judy Thomas, Sam and Ann Thomas, and Mike and Cathy Thomas, all of Cleveland; sisters, Dorothy Jean Stelmachers and Martha Grindle; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melanie and Phil Young and Shelia and Randy Simmons, all of Cleveland; mother-in-law, Girlie Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 from the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Dave Fortner, Rev. Darrin Palmer, and Rev. Brandon Hester will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or contributions may be made to Mt. View Baptist Church: PO Box 2615 Cleveland, GA 30528.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.