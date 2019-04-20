Homer Lee "H.L." Berry, 84, of Gainesville passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 following an extended illness.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Armstrong and Rev. Jason Hamby officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 22 and Tuesday April 23 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.



Born on Feb. 7, 1935 in Gainesville he was the son of the late Benjamin and Minnie Lou Berry. He was Owner and operator of North Hall Wrecker Service. Mr. Berry was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Berry is preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean Tatum Berry; daughter, Shelia Ann Berry and grandchildren, B.J. Berry and Joshua Berry.



Mr. Berry is survived by his sons, Ricky Lee Berry of Gainesville, Samuel "Dino" Eugene Berry both of Gainesville; son and daughter in law, Ben and Patsy Berry of Dawsonville; son, Charles Edward Berry of Gainesville; daughter, Sherry Michelle Berry of Dahlonega; 35 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.