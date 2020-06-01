Hope D. Woods
Died May 27, 2020
Hope D. Woods, age 77, of Cumming, died May 27. Graveside funeral service will be 2 PM, Tuesday, June 2 at Westview Cemetery, in Atlanta. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.