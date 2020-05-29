Hope Treu
Died May 25, 2020
Hope Treu, age 87, of Flowery Branch, died Monday, May 25. A Private Entombment will take place at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Died May 25, 2020
Hope Treu, age 87, of Flowery Branch, died Monday, May 25. A Private Entombment will take place at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.