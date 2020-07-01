Horace "Evans" Hunt
1937 - 2020
Horace Hunt,
Died June 28, 2020
Horace "Evans" Hunt, age 82, of Clarksville, died Sunday, June 28. Family and Friends are invited to attend Graveside Services at Sawnee View on Wednesday, July 1, at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 1, 2020.
