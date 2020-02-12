|
Howard N. Shepard, age 72 of Fayetteville, passed away on February 8. He was born on May 17, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Howard and Gertrude Shepard. Howard was a member of Fayetteville Presbyterian Church and the Fayetteville Post 3650. He enjoyed photography and leather working. Howard worked as an extra in the movie Sweet Home Alabama. Howard is survived by his brother, Robert Shepard; and his niece, Jacy Shepard. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on February 12, at Fayetteville Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Fayetteville Post 3650, VFW
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 12, 2020