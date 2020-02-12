Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home
180 N. Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 461-7641
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fayetteville Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Fayetteville Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Shepard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard N. Shepard


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard N. Shepard Obituary
Howard N. Shepard, age 72 of Fayetteville, passed away on February 8. He was born on May 17, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Howard and Gertrude Shepard. Howard was a member of Fayetteville Presbyterian Church and the Fayetteville Post 3650. He enjoyed photography and leather working. Howard worked as an extra in the movie Sweet Home Alabama. Howard is survived by his brother, Robert Shepard; and his niece, Jacy Shepard. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on February 12, at Fayetteville Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Fayetteville Post 3650, VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); post3650.org/Mowell" target="_blank">https://post3650.org/Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -