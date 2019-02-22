Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard Turner Anderson Obituary
Mr. Howard Turner Anderson age 88 of Oakwood passed away on Thursday Feb. 21, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest, Ga. Reverend Phil Carpenter will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Howard was born on Dec. 7, 1930 in Hall County (or as he liked to say "Pearl Harbor Day") to the late Hershel Abraham Anderson and Thelma Oliver Anderson. He was retired from Gainesville Machine Company and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 64 years, Paralee Jones Anderson, son, Jeffery Tab Anderson, grand-son, Mark Christopher Anderson, brothers, William Curtis Anderson, Everette Byron Anderson, Kenneth Eugene Anderson, and Bobby Ray Anderson.
Howard is survived by his son, Gary H. Anderson of Oakwood, son and daughter-in-law, Kim and Arlene Anderson of Chestnut Mountain, daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Lamar Tyner of Murrayville, daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Scott Poole of Murrayville, daughter-in-law, Joan Anderson of Oakwood, grandchildren, Brittany Tyner, Korey Anderson, Megan Anderson Cargile, Koleigh Anderson Turner, Lauren Anderson Giesler, Page Anderson Odom, Cortney Poole Durden, Ashley Hannan, 14 great-grandchildren and two more on the way, sister, Maggie Lovell Finley of Braselton, sister, Margie Nell Moore of Clermont, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 22, 2019
