Howell Henry Loggins
Died July 4, 2020
Howell passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was a lifetime resident of Hall County and was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation. Howell was the son of the late Charlie N. Loggins and Mary Lou Johnson Loggins. Mr. Loggins enjoyed working with and restoring old cars.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Sargent Loggins; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Marsha Loggins; daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Mike Greavu; Judy and Joe Lee; sister, Mary Nell White; sister and brother-in-law, Genie and Billy Ray Whelchel; brothers-in-law, Arthur Grizzle and Roger Reynolds; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Arizona Walls; Grandchildren include, Patti Simmons Smith, Amy Loggins Pass, Jessica Roberts Williamson, Justin Roberts, Matthew Hall, Stephanie Hall, Taylor Lee and Hunter Lee. 15 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Howell is preceded in death by a daughter, Joan Loggins; sisters; Irene Gilstrap, Amanda Beck, Idell Fowler, Betty Grizzle, brothers; Newman Loggins and Ray Loggins.
The family will have a visitation on Sunday July 26, 2020 at Little & Davenport Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Stan Peck and Rev. James Kanaday and Great Grandson Cory Gensel will officiate.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will need to be observed for everyone's health and safety.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions please be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 or one's favorite charity in memory of Mr. Loggins.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.