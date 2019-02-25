Jan. 9, 1933-Feb. 25, 2019



Hoy Bunn Layton, 86, of Gainesville passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at The Oaks of Limestone.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Drewery Loggins officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.



Born on January 9, 1933 in Concord NC, he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth Roland Layton. Mr. Layton was a retired truck mechanic and a Veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Wasp. Mr. Layton was of the Methodist faith.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Layton is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Layton.



Mr. Layton is survived by his wife, Charlene Layton of Gainesville; son, Russell Layton of Gainesville; grandchild, DD Davis and husband JD; great grandchildren, Brantley Davis and Kash Davis.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary