Hoyt Eugene Ausburn
Died May 10, 2020
Hoyt Eugene Ausburn, age 90, of Cornelia, died Sunday, May 10. Private Graveside Services will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. , on Tuesday May 12, 2020 through a "Pass-By" visitation on the front porch of the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.
