Hoyt F. Bobo
Hoyt F. Bobo
Died August 15, 2020
Hoyt F. Bobo, age 85, of Pelham, died Saturday, August 15th. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19th at 4:00 p.m. at New Harmony Baptist Church in Cumming. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday and Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 18, 2020.
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
