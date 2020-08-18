Hoyt F. Bobo

Died August 15, 2020

Hoyt F. Bobo, age 85, of Pelham, died Saturday, August 15th. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19th at 4:00 p.m. at New Harmony Baptist Church in Cumming. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday and Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

