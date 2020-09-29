1/1
Rev. Hoyt Lamar Skelton
1932 - 2020
Rev. Hoyt Lamar Skelton, 87, of Gainesville passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Keith Allison and Rev. Larry Knight will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Born on December 19, 1932 in Gainesville, he was the son of the Jewell and Lula Cheek Skelton. He was a minister and had worked for Kraft Foods. He began his ministry in 1961 and pastored numerous churches in North Georgia.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Skelton is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Skelton; daughter, Brenda Franklin; granddaughter, Melissa Ann Johnson and great grandson, Jacob Thomas.
Rev. Skelton is survived by his son and daughter in law, Terry and Martha Skelton; daughters, Kathy Proto of Dawsonville, Sheryl Radford of Flowery Branch; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Annie Jo of Griffin and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
