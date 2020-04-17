|
Mr. Hubert Austin Crow, Jr., 81 of Oakwood, went home to be with Jesus surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 15.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Crow was the son of the late Hubert and Grace Crow. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie I. Crow. He was a pharmacist and the owner of Boulevard and Imperial Pharmacy. He was a member of the Blackshear Place Baptist Church.
Due to the corona pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18th at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Lifelong friend, Rev. Darryl Dale will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, April 18, from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with social distancing measures in place with no more than 10 people present at a time. Also, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law; Catherine and David Strickland, Gainesville; Angela and Mark Massingill, Dallas; sons and daughters-in-law; Russell and Julie Crow, Jefferson; Matthew and Jaclyn Crow, Chestnut Mountain. Grandchildren; Allison and Emily Crow, Troupe, Mattie, and Tanner Massingill, and Donnie and Tanner Hensley. Special friends and caregivers: Joyce Bell, Mary Ray, Wendy Biddy, Barbara Satterfield, Michelle Coffelt, Melinda Cabe, Donna Vickers, and Tracy Janes.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Choices Pregnancy Care Center, P. O. Box 52, Gainesville, Georgia 30503 in memory of Mr. Crow.
