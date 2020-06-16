Hugh Milton Mills III

Died June 12, 2020

Hugh Milton Mills III died on June 12, 2020 following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Helen Hudson Mills and just shy of 52 years of marriage. A lifelong member of First Baptist Church Athens, he treasured his participation in the Karen Class Sunday School, serving as deacon and on several committees, and growing in his faith over his lifetime in this church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Heath Mills and Hugh Milton Mills, Jr. He is also survived by his brother Ralph Mills (Beverly, Gainesville) and his sister Becky Mills Lovett (Scotty, Cuthbert) along with nephews West (Kimberly, and great niece Addy) and Heath Mills and niece Katie Mills. He also enjoyed being uncle to Helen's niece, Sherri Hudson McGowan, nephews Scott and Wes Hudson along with great nieces and nephews and a great-great niece. When asked about enjoying retirement, Milton would say he was in his fourth life. The first was growing up and school. A graduate of the class of 1965 at Athens High School, he then attended Young Harris College and was in the first class to graduate from Gainesville Junior College where his father served as its first president. Then graduating from University of Georgia, 1969, where he participated in ROTC serving as a Battalion Commander and selected to the Scabbard and Blade Honor Society. The second life was serving in the United States Army, Armor, stationed in Germany with the 68th Armor and receiving honorable discharge in 1972. The third life, and longest, was as transportation vocational instructor for Clarke County School District at Cedar Shoals High School from 1972-2002. It was during this time that he had the most impact on countless lives through his teaching both the subject and how one shapes their lives. As one former student, among many in the last days, said "you always looked out for me, helped me anyway you could. From cars, to other friends, to direction in life, you were always there. Even when I didn't know you were working on things in the background, you were. He was honored in 2009 with the naming of the transportation building as the Hugh Milton Mills, III Transportation Center. In 2019 he was also honored as an inductee in the Cedar Shoals Hall of Fame. And then the fourth life, retirement. Ever learning and exploring, Milton took classes and gained skills and knowledge to pursue a hobby of repairing hunting and sporting equipment. He also brought sailing into the family and again took classes to become certified by the American Sailing Association. He and Helen enjoyed many days sailing together and with friends. He continued to love hunting and all things related. His trip to South Africa in 2019 proved to be a capstone to a life of loving nature and the outdoors. He found peace and connection to God in those many hours, as well as another favorite place, Athens Y Camp where he served as a counselor in his youth and as an adult volunteer for several summers to help get the camp ready for opening. And it was where he first met Helen at age 16. He served on the board of the Athens Rifle Club and was the pistol range officer spending many hours preparing for matches as well as maintaining and building equipment and ranges. He also took up a hobby of black powder long distance competition shooting and loved local matches as well as traveling to regional and national matches. He was the 2018 and 2019 back-to-back national champion in the Black Powder Cartridge Rifle Association .22 rifle scope class match held in Raton, New Mexico. For many years, he and Helen also enjoyed the sport of whitewater paddling with the highlight of paddling the Grand Canyon Colorado River in 1984. Milton paddled every mile of the river, exhibiting the characteristic of endurance that has also been part of his life. He and Helen enjoyed traveling and were blessed to see many parts of the world together. And now the fifth life, that of enduring a closure that involved a painful cancer but also came with the continuing grace, blessings and thankfulness that marked his life. It is in the fifth life that he has found the safe harbor of God. A private burial at Oconee Hill Cemetery will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Athens, POB 8107, Athens 30603 or Athens Y Camps POB 8, 1000 Y Camp Road, Tallulah Falls, Georgia 30573.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.

