Ian Brett Jones
Died May 21, 2020
Ian Brett Jones, age 46, of Alpharetta, died Thursday, May 21. The family will have a celebration of life service on a later date.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.