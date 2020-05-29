Or Copy this URL to Share

Ian Brett Jones

Died May 21, 2020

Ian Brett Jones, age 46, of Alpharetta, died Thursday, May 21. The family will have a celebration of life service on a later date.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

