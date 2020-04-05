|
Mrs. Ida Hue Elliott Grindle, age 77 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, April 2, at her residence following an extended illness.
Graveside services are scheduled for Sunday, April 5, at 1:00 p.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Tom Waggoner will officiate.
Mrs. Grindle was born August 9, 1942 in Cumming, to the late Robert E. Elliott and Minnie Pearl Craig Elliott. She was retired from Hall County School System and was of the Baptist Faith. Ida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Monroe Grindle; her daughter & son-in-law, Darlene & Flint Totherow; her son-in-law, Tony Smith; her two brothers and her six sisters.
Mrs. Grindle is survived by her children, Martha (Richard) Talton of Gainesville and Jamie "Kay" (Robert) McGarry of Mobile, Alabama; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 5, 2020