Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Grindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Hue (Elliott) Grindle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Hue (Elliott) Grindle Obituary
Mrs. Ida Hue Elliott Grindle, age 77 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, April 2, at her residence following an extended illness.
Graveside services are scheduled for Sunday, April 5, at 1:00 p.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Tom Waggoner will officiate.
Mrs. Grindle was born August 9, 1942 in Cumming, to the late Robert E. Elliott and Minnie Pearl Craig Elliott. She was retired from Hall County School System and was of the Baptist Faith. Ida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Monroe Grindle; her daughter & son-in-law, Darlene & Flint Totherow; her son-in-law, Tony Smith; her two brothers and her six sisters.
Mrs. Grindle is survived by her children, Martha (Richard) Talton of Gainesville and Jamie "Kay" (Robert) McGarry of Mobile, Alabama; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -