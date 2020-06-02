Ila Bell Martin

Died May 28, 2020

Ila Bell Martin, age 92, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, May 28, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1928, to the late Starling and Harriet Porter. She was a lifelong member of Mayfield Baptist Church in Gainesville. Ila worked for Gainesville Manufacturing for many years. She enjoyed working in her garden and yard all throughout the year. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her great grandchildren, they were the light of her world. Ila was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Martin; brother-in-law, Clyde Smith; and granddaughter, Sirena Pruitt.

She is survived by her children, Sarah (Troyce) Martin, Cecil (Debbie) Martin, Kathy (Harvey) Black; sister, Emma Lee Smith; grandchildren, James Pruitt and Christy Martin Eastwood; great grandchildren, Ryder Camp and Ransom Eastwood; special care givers; Lynn LeBlanc, Janet Blalock, Donna Cape, and Elaine Holyfield; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of NGMC, for all the love and compassion they have showed to Mrs. Martin and her family.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, at 1:00 p.m. at Mayfield Baptist Church in Gainesville, with Rev. Troy Milford officiating.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.



