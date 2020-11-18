Ileana Cosgarea

Died November 13, 2020

Ileana Cosgarea, 85, of Hoschton, died on Friday, November 13th. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 21st in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 20th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



