Ilse Liliana Garcia-Marquez
Died May 11, 2020
Ilse Liliana Garcia-Marquez, age 29, of Gainesville, died Monday, May 11. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 13, 2020.