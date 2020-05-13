Or Copy this URL to Share

Ilse Liliana Garcia-Marquez

Died May 11, 2020

Ilse Liliana Garcia-Marquez, age 29, of Gainesville, died Monday, May 11. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

