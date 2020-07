Or Copy this URL to Share

Ima Jean Underwood

Died July 8, 2020

Ima Jean Underwood, age 85 of Cleveland, died Wednesday, July 8. The funeral is scheduled for 2pm Friday July 10th at the Barrett Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday July 9th from 5-7pm at Barrett Funeral Home.

