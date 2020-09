Imogene Spivey Taylor

Died September 28, 2020

Imogene Spivey Taylor, age 92, of Cleveland, died Monday, September 28th. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 30th from the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Yonah View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, September 29th and from 10-11 A.M. Wednesday, September 30th prior to the service. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

