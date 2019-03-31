|
|
Nov. 11, 1918-March 30, 2019
Ina D. (Bolding) Bloomquist died at age 100 on March 30, 2019. Until two months ago, she walked to the mailbox almost daily, aided only by her walker. She was a beloved wife, mother, Sunday School teacher, vacation Bible school chair person and teacher, Girl Scout leader, and a friend and help to family, neighbors and strangers.
She is survived by daughter, Carol Bloomquist; brother, William C. Bolding; six nieces and nephews and their families; plus other dear relatives, including a first cousin Josephine Martin. Ina was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent E. Bloomquist; her parents, Clarence M. Bolding and Frankie V. (Buffington) Bolding; and her sisters, Boyce (Latty) Norman and Maxine (Bolding) Manus.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA, followed by a graveside service at Memorial Park, Gainesville, GA.
A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 31, 2019