Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina Bloomquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina D. Bloomquist

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ina D. Bloomquist Obituary
Nov. 11, 1918-March 30, 2019
Ina D. (Bolding) Bloomquist died at age 100 on March 30, 2019. Until two months ago, she walked to the mailbox almost daily, aided only by her walker. She was a beloved wife, mother, Sunday School teacher, vacation Bible school chair person and teacher, Girl Scout leader, and a friend and help to family, neighbors and strangers.
She is survived by daughter, Carol Bloomquist; brother, William C. Bolding; six nieces and nephews and their families; plus other dear relatives, including a first cousin Josephine Martin. Ina was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent E. Bloomquist; her parents, Clarence M. Bolding and Frankie V. (Buffington) Bolding; and her sisters, Boyce (Latty) Norman and Maxine (Bolding) Manus.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA, followed by a graveside service at Memorial Park, Gainesville, GA.
A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now