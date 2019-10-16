Home

Inez (Holman) Gee


1929 - 2019
Inez (Holman) Gee Obituary
Inez Holman Gee, age 90 of Gainesville, died Sunday, October 13, at her residence following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Drewery Loggins and Rev. Stacy Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Gee was born March 25, 1929 in Gainesville, to John Holman and Mandy Cagle Holman. She was retired from Northeast Georgia Medical Center and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Gee was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, B.C. Gee; her brother, Ben Holman and her son, Donald Gee. Mrs. Gee is survived by her daughter-in-law, Eve Gee of Gainesville; grandson, Craig Gee of Las Vegas, NV and great grandson, Andrew Gee of Los Angeles, CA. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 16, 2019
