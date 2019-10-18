|
Inez Greenway Woodring went home to Jesus and other loved ones on October 15 following a battle with cancer. She was a true lady of faith and was a devoted, loving daughter, wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her precious, loving husband of 70 years, James Loy, daughter Debbie, mother Pearl, father Julius (Jude), step-mother Hassie Mae, sister Wilma, brother Willie, son-in-law Neal (Bubba) and other relatives and saints. She is survived by her daughter, Gaye Cronin and her husband, Charlie Cronin (Inez's best buddy), her brother-in-law Vaughn Woodring, sister in-law Louell Roper, brother in-law Evan Woodring and his wife Grace Woodring, sister in-law Eloise Woodring, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Mrs. Woodring was born on March 24, 1924 in New Holland, Georgia to Julius and Pearl Greenway, attended school at Airline, worked as a trusted book keeper and secretary at the New Holland Textile Mill, and when she became a mother, worked as a devoted stay at home mother and wonderful homemaker. She especially enjoyed gardening, resulting in beautiful flowers and vegetables, eating (where did it all go?), exercising, dancing, hiking, and walking on the beach with her dog. Inez married her sweetheart, Loy, and their Christian marriage of love and devotion was an inspiration to everyone that knew them. They always displayed courage, kindness, love, dignity, and good humor. They loved each other, family, friends, church and country. She was a long time member of Springway Baptist Church. She was a woman of steadfast faith, loyal, and a wonderful Christian example. Mrs. Woodring served in the Women's' Missionary Union, Sunday School and Training Union, and was a volunteer in many aspects of church missions and ministries. She was philanthropic to many community charitable and ministry causes. Inez was loved by many and loved her family and friends dearly. She loved to laugh, had a mischievous side, had a very quick wit, and always saw the good in people and life. She was pure joy, full of happiness and goodness and a fine Godly woman, who enriched, encouraged, touched, and blessed many lives. She was a delightful, energetic, enthusiastic, creative person and people always felt better and happy in her presence. Inez loved bright colors and she herself was full of color and whimsy. She had survived several health problems over the years and we felt God kept her here longer with us for the joy she brought to so many. She was very tough, but sweet. Even in her suffering, she was kind, appreciative, would laugh easily and could still have a quick wit comeback (especially for Charlie). Inez was so gracious and repeatedly expressed how blessed she was in life. Each time she prayed aloud, she would thank God for everything, with much emphasis on 'every.' As a good friend noted this week, Inez was one of a kind, such a sweetheart and so funny. We were so blessed to have her and will miss her so much! Our hearts mourn but Heaven is rejoicing and as another said with a smile "Heaven will never be the same once Inez arrived! A service to honor her will be held on Sunday, October 20 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Little and Davenport Funeral Home and visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Little and Davenport. Condolences can be sent on line to Little and Davenport.com and contributions can be made to the Gideon's ministry, Springway Baptist Church, Eagle Ranch, or a charity, ministry or church of your choosing. Little and Davenport Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements and burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville Hwy. Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 18, 2019