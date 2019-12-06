|
|
Ms. Irene Salazar, age 62 of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, November 19, at her residence. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 9, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with inurnment following at Memorial Park South. Deacon Bob Perri will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. Ms. Salazar was born December 18, 1956 to the late Luis Alberto Salazar, Jr. and Maria De La Luv Rey Salazar in El Paso, Texas. She was retired from Walmart, where she had been a cake decorator. Ms. Salazar is survived by her 2 sons, Gerardo Fierro of Gainesville and Abraham Anthony Martinez. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 6, 2019