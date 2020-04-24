|
|
Irv Fisk, 92, died peacefully, at his Gainesville, Georgia home, on April 18, with his beloved wife Caroline at his side. Irv was our "Pop," and he was a good one. We miss him already.
Irv was born in Utica, New York, on August 10, 1927, the only child of Kathryn (Katy) Mary Moore and Gerald Edward Fisk. Katy's large Irish Catholic family added a social dimension to Irv's childhood. Gerald was quiet, studious, and gifted. He inculcated a love of learning in his son. Gerald was an electrician. He'd take Irv along on some of his jobs, wiring new homes. Beyond that, Gerald was intrigued by anything mechanical. He owned one of the first cars in New York state. Irv obviously took after his father, in almost every way.
Irv loved to tell the story of his first car. He co-owned it with his friend and future brother-in-law, Vin Scholl. During Irv's high school years, the men were off at war, which meant that two teenage boys had the chance to run a gas station after school and on weekends. With their earnings, Irv and Vin bought a Model T. They had more fun with that car! They drove it to school. They took friends all over town. Irv would always wind up "the car story" in the same way. "The best part is that we got that car for six-fifty." Then, Irv would pause. "That's three dollars and twenty-five cents, each."
Irv served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He didn't talk about it much, but when he did, he'd say the rank of Sargent gave him some privileges, and that he believed the Army made a good decision to put him in charge of a motor pool. He was good at keeping vehicles running.
The G.I. Bill afforded Irv the opportunity to attend Clarkson College in Potsdam, New York. Irv graduated with high honors and a degree in electrical engineering.
In 1952, Irv married Lois Frances Scholl, of Utica. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing. Irv took a job with Allis Chalmers, and the young couple moved to the Boston area. Irv earned an MBA from Northeastern University. He rose into management. In 1970, Allis Chalmers closed their Boston plant, forcing Irv to search for a new job.
Irv was 43 years old, with a wife and four children, ranging in age from 4 to 16. He located a promising job in Griffin. Irv and Lois were concerned about the kids' schooling. Based on reports of public schools, they bought a house in southwest Dekalb County.
Irv was resourceful, and Lois was social. They made a good adjustment, despite being Yankees, through and through.
Irv's key contribution to family happiness in Georgia was to re-create the sort of weekend life that all had enjoyed in New England. In the 1960's, Irv had built a simple A-Frame cottage on Highland Lake, in New Hampshire. Lois and the older girls had helped. Everyone looked forward to weekend time on the boat, waterskiing, and swimming. So, when the family arrived in Georgia, Irv eagerly set out to find a new vacation spot. He located Lake Burton, near Clayton, in the North Georgia mountains. Together, he and Lois chose a building lot. Once again, the family banded together to build a cottage on the side of a hill, supported by eight telephone poles. Irv made work fun. The cabin took shape. In time, the Lake Burton cottage became the favorite meeting place and the family's spiritual home. Lois loved it there. Sadly, in 1995, when they were about to enter retirement, Irv lost Lois to breast cancer.
Irv made a steady commitment, for forty years, to Central Congregational Church, (United Church of Christ) in Atlanta. In addition to regular worship, he became a lifetime deacon and a trustee.
Following Lois' death, Irv married Caroline Keiper Mullins. His new bride brought him back to life. They built a new home, with a woodworking shop. They went everywhere together – to classes at Brenau University Life-Long Learning program, (BULLY), to the beach, to Falcon's football games. They traveled to Normandy and rode a camel in the Holy Land. Irv and Caroline's exceptional quality of life in their seventies and eighties was bolstered by expert medical care from two Atlanta physicians, Drs. Charles Wilmer and Preston Stewart.
Throughout life, Irv was known for his ability to build or repair almost anything. When we were children, he would build doll cradles, rocking horses, desks and go-carts, and he'd fix our friends' toys. He enjoyed it. He'd maintain the cars and repair the appliances. Irv hated to spend, "unnecessarily."
Irv's ability to understand people was a quiet strength. He knew that sometimes he should just listen, and he was good at it. He was patient and kind, especially toward those who were frail or disabled. Irv loved spending time with family and reveled in extended family gatherings.
Irv spent his last months at home. He depended on Caroline's steady love. He enjoyed their four-footed Ginger. He couldn't have done it without the care from helpers, Tennille Cooper and Amy Garrett.
Irv delighted in the close bond between the Fisk and Mullins families. On the Fisk side, he leaves behind daughters: Gail Anderson, (Larry Bishop), Patricia (Brent Ridley) and Sally (Brooks Lamberth), and a son, Paul Fisk (Ashley), as well as six grandchildren: Ed Anderson (Lamar), Katie Lamberth, Jenny (James Boone) and Rosie Lamberth, Kallie Ridley and Marett Fisk, and a great-grandson, Julian Anderson.
On the Mullins side, he leaves Sandye (Sergei Grigorian) and William Mullins, granddaughter Sarah (Paul Benedict), grandson Clinton Mullins, and great-granddaughter Lylah Benedict.
Irv's ashes will be interred in a private ceremony at Timpson Cove Cemetery at Lake Burton. In the future, the family will arrange a Celebration of Life at Central Congregational Church in Atlanta. We will be sure to let extended family and friends know, well in advance.
If you wish to remember Irv Fisk, please consider contributing to Central Congregational United Church of Christ, 2676 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta Georgia, 30329. Phone: 404.633.4505. Fax: 404.633.1533. [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected].
Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at littledavenport.com.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home, 365 Dawsonville Highway, S.W., Gainesville, GA 30501 in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 24, 2020