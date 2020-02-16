|
|
Irving Erland ""Earl"" Levine, passed away peacefully in Katy, Texas on February 14. Earl was born in Chicago, on August 24, 1926. During the Depression his father moved he and his mother to Auraria, to operate a gold mine and then following the 1936 Tornado to Gainesville. Earl trained as a radio mechanic in the Army Air Corps during WWII and later served in Kwajalein Atoll as part of the Operation Crossroads Atomic Bomb tests. He worked from his years at Gainesville High School at Davis-Washington Lumber Company where he served as the foreman for milling and cabinetry operations until the business closed in 1991. In 1951 he married his wife of 68 years Beatrice and together they had two children, Susan and Marty. Earl enjoyed boating, model airplane building and serving as a handyman for friends and relatives. He was a long-time member of Gainesville's Central Baptist Church. He was proud of his Swedish heritage. Earl is preceded in death by his parents Irving and Ethel Levine and his daughter Susan Levine. He is survived by his wife Beatrice, his son Marty with his wife Cindy and their three children Seth, Joanna and Kristina Levine. Family visitation will commence on Wednesday, February 19, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, Main Location at 10:00 a.m. with service in the chapel at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Earl's honor be provide to Central Baptist Church, Gainesville. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, together with Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas are in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 16, 2020