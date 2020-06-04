Ivan Grady Buice
Died June 3, 2020
Ivan Grady Buice of Dahlonega, died, Wednesday, June 3. A celebration of life will be held at Set Free Church in Dawsonville on Friday, June 12 at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.