Ive was a faithful member of Saint John Baptist Church, where she served as a Deaconess and a member of the Sunshine Seniors. Ive departed this life on Wednesday, December 4, after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Minnie Lee Hamilton and Josienell Willis; brother, Willie Ed Stephens, and her beloved daughter, Deisha Brown. Ive Brown leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband of forty-three years, Grady Eugene Brown; two adored sons, Kasey (Jessica) Brown of Pendleton, Indiana and Travis Brown of Gainesville; two treasured grandchildren, Jayden Ayana and Kadence Eugene Brown (Kade); one brother, Alfred (Mary) Stephens; two sisters, Carrie (Ike) Crooks, Seneca, South Carolina, and LeQuitta Stephens, Gainesville, and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Ive found joy in being around her family. Family was everything to her! Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 12:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, at St. John Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 11, 2019