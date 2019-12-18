|
J'Lin Micah Kimble, age 22, of Cumming, died Thursday, December 12. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory Saturday, December 21, with the memorial service following at 12:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. A repass / reception will follow in the McDonald and Son Funeral Home Community Room. Mr. Kimble was a member of Cross Church in Cumming, and an avid fan of Harry Potter Series and most especially, Ravenclaw, a House of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (*Muggles, look below the obituary). He is survived by his parents Shakia and Xavier Kimble; brother Dylan Kimble, all of Cumming, Georgia; maternal grandmother Glenda Williams, of Sparta, Georgia; paternal grandfather John Kimble, of Miami, Florida; maternal great grandmother Elizabeth Thomas, of Fitzgerald, Georgia; maternal aunts and uncle Vante and Sheena Williams, of Atlanta, Georgia; Christa Williams, of Duluth, Georgia, paternal uncle and aunts Quentin Kimble, of Wilmington, North Carolina; Nicole Jackson; Morgan Kimble; Queria Jackson, all of Miami, Florida; 5 cousins. A host of extended family and friends also survive. *Ravenclaw is one of the four Houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The House was founded by Rowena Ravenclaw. Ravenclaws are known for their wisdom, cleverness, and wit. According to J.K. Rowling, Ravenclaw roughly corresponds to the element of air. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019